Nexstim Plc’s new Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) (“Nexstim” or “the Company”) announces that it has appointed Erik Penser Bank AB as its new Certified Adviser for Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden trading facilities. Erik Penser Bank AB will begin as Certified Adviser for Nexstim as of Monday 15 June 2020 and will then take over all responsibilities from the current Certified Adviser Sisu Partners Oy.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish medical technology company operating in international markets. Our mission is to enable the individual and efficient diagnosis and treatment of challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a pioneering non-invasive brain stimulation technology entitled SmartFocus®. SmartFocus® is based on transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) combined with a 3D navigation system. The unique technology allows the required area of brain to be stimulated accurately and individually.

The SmartFocus® TMS technology is used in NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) equipment developed by Nexstim. Marketing and distribution of the equipment for the treatment of serious depression in the USA has been authorised by FDA. NBT® equipment has been CE approved in Europe for the treatment of serious depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Furthermore, Nexstim is marketing the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) equipment, developed by it and based on SmartFocus® TMS technology. Nexstim’s NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigating TMS equipment for the pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden trading facilities.

