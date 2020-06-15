Sp Mortgage Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

15 June 2020 at 12.00

Savings Banks Group's Sustainability Report 2019 has been published. The non-financial information is included in the Sustainability Report.

The Sustainability Report is attached to this release. The Report in PDF format can also be found at www.saastopankki.fi .





SAVINGS BANKS GROUP

Further information:



Tomi Närhinen, Managing Director, Savings Banks' Union Coop

tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi





Sp Mortgage Bank is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.

