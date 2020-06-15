GREENWICH, Conn., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has released an expanded list of actions the company has taken for the safety of its employees and customers. Most recently, XPO deployed a COVID-19 dashboard on its XPO Connect™ digital freight platform in North America and Europe. The dashboard gives customers and carriers access to pandemic-related alerts issued by states, provinces, countries and major infrastructure sources.
Drew Wilkerson, president, North American transportation for XPO, will discuss the opportunities of a post-pandemic logistics market during a virtual panel discussion on June 16. The event is part of Logistics Industry United Against COVID-19, an online summit hosted by GLT Logistics. Registrations will help support the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), an organization that connects non-profit disaster relief organizations with supply chain resources.
XPO’s comprehensive COVID-19 response efforts include numerous protocols implemented to protect the physical, financial and emotional well-being of its employees:
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com
Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Erin Kurtz
+1-203-489-1586
erin.kurtz@xpo.com
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Greenwich, Connecticut, UNITED STATES
Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: