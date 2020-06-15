GREENWICH, Conn., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has released an expanded list of actions the company has taken for the safety of its employees and customers. Most recently, XPO deployed a COVID-19 dashboard on its XPO Connect™ digital freight platform in North America and Europe. The dashboard gives customers and carriers access to pandemic-related alerts issued by states, provinces, countries and major infrastructure sources.



Drew Wilkerson, president, North American transportation for XPO, will discuss the opportunities of a post-pandemic logistics market during a virtual panel discussion on June 16. The event is part of Logistics Industry United Against COVID-19, an online summit hosted by GLT Logistics. Registrations will help support the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), an organization that connects non-profit disaster relief organizations with supply chain resources.

XPO’s comprehensive COVID-19 response efforts include numerous protocols implemented to protect the physical, financial and emotional well-being of its employees:

Employees work remotely if able to do so.

For employees who need to work on site, XPO follows the guidance of the World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control, local regulators, and the company’s own health and safety protocols.

Physical distancing and PPE guidelines are in effect at all XPO workplaces.

XPO facilities engage in ongoing cleaning of high-touch areas, as well as deep cleaning of any equipment or area of a facility likely to have been exposed to COVID-19.

XPO guarantees up to three additional paid days for employees of a facility that closes temporarily for deep cleaning.

The company added Pandemic Paid Sick Leave to its US and Canadian benefits packages.

XPO continues to provide alternate work arrangements for employees when medically advisable.

The company provided Frontline Employee Appreciation Pay to US and Canadian employees.

XPO expanded access to mental health counseling services.

For its customers and carriers, XPO added a new electronic dashboard to its XPO Connect™ digital freight platform. The dashboard serves as an access point for pandemic-related alerts in North America and Europe issued by states, provinces, countries and major infrastructure sources, such as municipalities and airports.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com