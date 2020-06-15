NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (TASE: MCC) (the “Company”) announced today that, on June 12, 2020, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), including its special committee (the “Special Committee”), has approved an expense support agreement (the “Expense Support Agreement”) under which MCC Advisors LLC and Medley LLC agreed (jointly and severally) to cap the management fee and all of the Company’s other operating expenses (except interest expenses, certain extraordinary strategic transaction expenses, and other expenses approved by the Special Committee at $667,000 per month (the “Cap”). The Cap is expected to result in a material reduction in the Company’s expenses. Under the Expense Support Agreement, the Cap will be in effect from June 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020. In connection with the Expense Support Agreement, the Board, including all of its independent directors extended the term of the investment management agreement and the administration agreement with MCC Advisors LLC through the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



In addition, the Special Committee continues to explore strategic alternatives seeking to maximize shareholder value. Houlihan Lokey, the Special Committee’s financial advisor, has commenced a strategic review process, which is ongoing. "The Expense Support Agreement is a near-term valuable step in making the Company more efficient through lowering its cost structure," said David Lorber, Chair of the Special Committee.

ABOUT MEDLEY CAPITAL CORPORATION

Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (“BDC”) that has common stock which trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MCC) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: MCC) and has outstanding bonds which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE: MCV) and (NYSE: MCX). Medley Capital Corporation's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions, to help these companies expand their businesses, refinance and make acquisitions. Our portfolio generally consists of senior secured first lien loans and senior secured second lien loans. Medley Capital Corporation is externally managed by MCC Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. For additional information, please visit Medley Capital Corporation at www.medleycapitalcorp.com .

ABOUT MCC ADVISORS LLC

MCC Advisors LLC is a subsidiary of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY, “Medley”). Medley is an alternative asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. Medley’s national direct origination franchise is a premier provider of capital to the middle market in the U.S. Medley has $3.8 billion of assets under management in two BDCs, Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (TASE: MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation, and several private investment vehicles. Over the past 18 years, we have provided capital to over 400 companies across 35 industries in North America.1 For additional information, please visit Medley Management Inc. at www.mdly.com .

Medley LLC, the operating company of Medley Management Inc., has outstanding bonds which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE:MDLX) and (NYSE:MDLQ).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, including statements regarding the impact of the Expense Support Agreement and any potential exploration of strategic alternatives by the Special Committee. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. Statements that include the words “should,” “would,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “will,” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements in this material or similar oral statements for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws or otherwise. Because forward-looking statements, such as the impact of the Expense Support Agreement and the possibility that the Company may explore strategic alternatives, include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the uncertainty regarding actual level of expenses the Company incurs which may not be materially lower than current expenses due to a variety of factors such as unexpected expenses not covered by the Expense Support Agreement; whether the Company will pursue another strategic transaction; the timing, benefits and outcome of any exploration of strategic alternatives by the Company; potential disruptions in the Company’s business and stock price as a result of our exploration of any strategic alternatives; the ability to realize anticipated efficiencies, or strategic or financial benefits; potential transaction costs and risks; the risk that any exploration of strategic alternatives may have an adverse effect on our existing business arrangements or relationships, including our ability to retain or hire key personnel; and uncertainties associated with the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the global and U.S. capital markets and the global and U.S. economy, the length and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States as well as worldwide and the magnitude of the economic impact of that outbreak, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business prospects and the operational and financial performance of its portfolio companies, including its ability and their ability to achieve their respective objectives, and the effects of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to continue to effectively manage our business.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the “Risk Factors” and other sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company does not have any current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this material.

1 Medley Management Inc. is the parent company of Medley LLC and several registered investment advisors (collectively, “Medley”). Assets under management refers to assets of Medley’s funds, which represents the sum of the net asset value of such funds, the drawn and undrawn debt (at the fund level, including amounts subject to restrictions) and uncalled committed capital (including commitments to funds that have yet to commence their investment periods). Assets under management are $3.8 billion as of March 31, 2020.