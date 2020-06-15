15 June 2020: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



The Annual General Meeting in Borregaard ASA held today 15 June 2020 adopted all the items as proposed on the agenda. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are available on www.borregaard.com .

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



