London, UK, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has released an article identifying key retail trends that are emerging post Covid-19, available at: https://gordonbrothers.co.uk/covid19-trends

As countries continue their phased opening approaches, retailers in the UK have started to open their doors for the first time in three months since lockdown was enforced on March 23, 2020.

With consumer confidence levels at their lowest ever recorded and a decrease in GDP of 14 percent forecast by the end of 2020, there are challenges ahead. But, despite these challenges, there is still room for certain business models to grow and flourish.

“Clearly, there will be tremendous headwinds for retailers as customers emerge into the post Covid-19 world of retail. We are already seeing several emerging and growing trends which, smart retailers will need to adapt to,” said Nick Taylor, Senior Managing Director, International Retail, and the article’s author. “Before the Covid-19 pandemic structural changes in retail were already evident. What the pandemic has done is accelerate those changes.”

For the latest information, articles, and perspective on the recent economic impacts, please visit the Gordon Brothers Resource Hub at: www.gordonbrothers.com/covid-19.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put recent economic impacts assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Christine Bernardi Gordon Brothers +44 (0)207 647 5144 cbernardi@gordonbrothers.com