Huhtamaki launches high-quality face masks to help a responsible return to a new normal

Huhtamaki, the global leader in sustainable food-on-the-go and food-on-the-shelf packaging solutions, is launching a range of high-quality affordable and reusable face masks today. The Huhta Masks are suitable for everyday use and help reduce the spread of droplets into the environment*. The comfortable masks are breathable and washable, and are made of high-quality fabric with anti-microbial and fluid repellent properties.

The Huhta Masks will be available at retailers across the UK in July, and will also be distributed globally via supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and foodservice outlets. The initial range includes two sizes, one comfortably fitting adults and one for children (36 months and older). Both sizes are available in Lavender Grey and Delft Blue. The shelf-ready packaging includes 10 packs, each with one mask, that can be displayed on a shelf, end pedestal, podium or hook.

“At Huhtamaki we are committed to protecting food, people and the planet. With this new range of face masks, we enter the retail space with a completely new approach for us and a new product group,” says Ciaran Doherty, General Manager, Foodservice UK. “It is important to us to help people live life as they want it to be. The Huhta Mask allows people to resume their everyday activities whilst taking others into consideration,” he continues. “In addition to printing and manufacturing the stylish folded carton consumer packs, our high-hygiene packaging factories are well-equipped to undertake the packaging of the masks, and via our global network we are able to offer these affordable, high-quality masks in multiple markets across the world.”

In line with its values Care, Dare and Deliver, Huhtamaki has earlier repurposed folding carton packaging machinery in five European manufacturing sites and has delivered over 30 million protective face shields to the NHS in the UK to help health care workers fight the COVID 19 pandemic. Whilst sustainable food packaging remains Huhtamaki’s core business globally, the company remains committed to protecting people, food and the planet and helping people to get on with their everyday lives.

* Please note that the Huhta Mask is not intended for use as a medical device or personal protective equipment (PPE). The wearing of a face covering does not provide protection against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and should not be used as a replacement for social distancing or self-isolation measures.

Huhtamaki is a key global player in sustainable food-on-the-go and food-on-the shelf packaging solutions. Our innovative products help billions of consumers around the world make responsible lifestyle choices every day. Today, packaging plays a significant role in food safety and convenience. We are committed to making packaging more circular and we embed sustainability in everything we do. We are focused on achieving carbon neutral production and having all our products designed to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 35 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our 19,000 employees are working to deliver smart next generation packaging. Our 2019 net sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. Huhtamaki Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about our Sustainability Action Plan and our ambition at www.huhtamaki.com.

