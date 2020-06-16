EATONTOWN, N.J., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor, announced today a new agreement with Liqid to distribute their powerful line of composable infrastructure solutions and services.



Founded in the greater Denver area, Liqid's team of experts culminates decades of experience in data center architecture and software design. Liqid's composable infrastructure leverages industry-standard data center components to deliver a flexible, scalable architecture built from pools of disaggregated resources.

"Climb Channel Solutions collaborates with state-of-the-art IT providers to deliver IT solutions that solve real-world data center problems in fresh new ways, and we're pleased to work with Liqid to bring the company's award-winning composable infrastructure solutions to our customers," said Dale Foster, Chief Executive Officer, Climb Channel Solutions. "As artificial intelligence increasingly dominates data center operations, Liqid's ability to pool and deploy bare-metal resources through software better positions Climb customers to meet the performance demands associated with these high-value applications and scale for growth as required."

The addition of Liqid's comprehensive composable infrastructure offers cost-effective computing, networking, storage, GPU, FPGA, and Intel® Optane™ memory devices to deliver dynamically-configurable bare-metal servers. Liqid enables IT users to build a living data center architecture to meet their business needs, with scalability as needed.

"Climb's focus on bringing innovative technologies into the mainstream makes them a perfect partner to expand the global footprint for Liqid's comprehensive suite of composable infrastructure solutions," said Nader Soudah, Vice President, Channel, Liqid. "We're excited to work with the Climb team to educate their network of value-added resellers (VARs) on the value of composable infrastructure to the modern data center, and to have the company's invaluable support in addressing the growing channel demand for Liqid solutions."

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com . To learn more about Liqid's Channel Partner Program, contact channel@liqid.com or call 303.500.1551.

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualization and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

For additional information visit www.ClimbCS.com , or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037

(International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).