Climb Announces United States Partnership with Fortinet

EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced the launch of their partnership with Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security.

This strategic partnership marks a major advancement in Climb’s cybersecurity solution stack and a powerful opportunity for its reseller ecosystem. Fortinet’s proven, enterprise-grade security solutions—providing deep automation and real-time protection across devices, data, and applications—will now be available to Climb’s partners, enabling them to deliver trusted protection and performance to customers across industries. The move reflects Climb’s commitment to delivering exceptional cybersecurity solutions and resources.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Climb,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb. “Our success has been built on helping emerging vendors break into the channel and accelerate their growth. Our reputation for driving results has positioned Climb to support and amplify the impact of a global leader like Fortinet. By adding such a dominant force in cybersecurity to our portfolio, we’re demonstrating that our highly vetted, results-driven distribution model can deliver exceptional outcomes for even the most established brands.”

Climb’s reseller ecosystem will benefit from:

Accelerated speed to market through Climb’s responsive and experienced channel team

Strategic marketing services designed to drive awareness, demand, and partner success

Long-standing relationships that foster trust and growth across the IT landscape

A cybersecurity stack that now spans emerging innovation and industry-leading protection

With Fortinet onboard, Climb continues to evolve as a distributor that not only identifies what’s next — but also delivers what’s proven.

“Fortinet continues to invest in partnerships that help our channel community grow and deliver stronger outcomes,” said Landon Scott, Vice President, U.S. Channel Sales at Fortinet. “Climb’s specialized distribution model and close partner engagement will expand access to Fortinet’s enterprise-grade security solutions and help our partners grow and evolve to address the full spectrum of today’s cybersecurity challenges.”

Climb stands apart in the distribution landscape by offering a cybersecurity portfolio that is not only broad, but also meticulously curated. Every solution added to Climb’s line card undergoes a rigorous vetting process, ensuring that partners and customers have access to technologies that are both innovative and proven in the field. This commitment to quality means Climb’s partners can confidently address today’s most complex security challenges with solutions that have been selected for their effectiveness, reliability, and market relevance.

By forging strategic alliances with both emerging innovators and established cybersecurity leaders like Fortinet, Climb ensures its portfolio remains focused, impactful, and free from the dilution seen in broadline distribution. Partners benefit from a personalized engagement model that keeps them closely connected to their customers, enabling consultative guidance tailored to both current challenges and future goals.

About Climb

Climb is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. Climb is committed to transforming distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber

resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

