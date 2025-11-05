Climb Channel Solutions Announces North American Partnership with Seclore

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced the launch of their partnership with Seclore, a data security software vendor.

Seclore’s data-centric security platform delivers granular access controls, persistent data protection, and seamless integration with enterprise systems. The partnership equips Climb partners, including MSPs and resellers, with a powerful solution to secure sensitive information wherever it travels.

Seclore is proud to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Climb Channel Solutions, a leading global IT channel distributor. Through this alliance, Climb will bring Seclore’s industry-leading data-centric security platform to its extensive ecosystem of resellers, MSPs, and VARs, expanding access to advanced data protection across industries. The partnership combines Seclore’s innovation in data security with Climb’s proven channel expertise to drive growth, enablement, and market acceleration. Together, we will empower partners to deliver unmatched value to customers seeking to secure and govern sensitive data—wherever it travels.

“Our partnership with Climb Channel Solutions is a deliberate step in expanding Seclore’s data-centric security leadership across the broader partner ecosystem,” said Justin Endres, Chief Revenue Officer at Seclore. “Climb’s proven expertise in enabling partners and driving growth aligns with our channel-first vision. Together, we’re equipping resellers with the tools and intelligence they need to differentiate, capture new opportunities, and deliver the next generation of enterprise data protection.”

“Our collaboration with Seclore marks a significant step in expanding our data security offerings,” said Dale Foster, CEO at Climb. “As organizations face growing challenges in protecting sensitive information, Seclore’s innovative approach to securing data at the file level gives our partners a competitive edge. We’re excited to support them with solutions that are both forward-looking and practical.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. Climb is committed to transforming distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

About Seclore

Seclore is empowering the world’s largest enterprises to share their most sensitive data fearlessly. Our data-centric approach to cybersecurity protects and controls data whether it’s transacting inside or outside of the organization. Learn why leading enterprises like Ford, Aramco, and HDFC Bank choose Seclore to prevent data theft and achieve compliance without sacrificing seamless collaboration and data sharing. For more information, or to request a demo, visit www.Seclore.com and connect with us on LinkedIn!



Global Headquarters - 5201 Great America Parkway Suite 440 Santa Clara, CA 95054

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Seclore Inc.

PR@Seclore.com

