Climb Channel Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Liongard

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Liongard, a leader in asset intelligence and automation.

This collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities of managed service providers (MSPs) by providing them with advanced tools to manage and secure their IT environments more effectively. By leveraging Liongard's comprehensive asset intelligence platform, MSPs can gain deeper insights into their clients' IT infrastructures, enabling them to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks. Additionally, the automation features offered by Liongard will streamline routine tasks, allowing MSPs to focus on delivering strategic value to their clients. This partnership underscores Climb Channel Solutions' commitment to empowering MSPs with innovative solutions that drive operational efficiency and security.

“Climb’s partner-first approach and strong community align perfectly with our mission to empower the ecosystem. Together, we’re equipping providers with the asset intelligence they need to deliver greater value, strengthen security, and scale with confidence,” said Chessie Huber, Distribution Channel Manager at Liongard.

Liongard delivers deep visibility, proactive security, and automation across the IT stack from a single platform. Partners use Liongard to discover risk, enforce controls, and automate outcomes that drive stronger cyber resilience and operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to partner with Liongard, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence. This partnership will enable our resellers to offer their customers unparalleled visibility and control over their IT environments, helping them to mitigate risks and enhance operational efficiency,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. Climb is committed to transforming distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

About Liongard

Liongard is redefining asset intelligence with its AI-powered platform built for modern IT and security operations. Trusted by organizations worldwide to protect complex environments, Liongard delivers unified, real-time visibility across users, systems, networks, and SaaS Applications empowering teams to uncover hidden risks, enforce controls, and automate critical security outcomes. By combining deep asset intelligence with AI-driven insights and scalable remediation, Liongard helps organizations reduce risk, strengthen cyber resilience, and operate more efficiently.

For more information, visit www.liongard.com.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Liongard

Stephanie Weagle

CMO

Stephanie.weagle@liongard.com