NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQB: BTTR) (“Better Choice”) is pleased to announce a partnership with iHeartMedia to provide support to animal shelters impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



As part of the Better Choice Company COVID-19 Relief Initiative, sister brands Halo and TruDog have partnered together with iHeartMedia to donate $100,000 in monetary funds and $100,000 worth of product to shelters nationwide. The Company’s COVID-19 Relief Initiative included shelters in Atlanta, Phoenix, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Long Island, and San Francisco.

"Donations play a large role for many animal shelters across the US," said Werner von Pein, Better Choice CEO. "Through our partnership with iHeartMedia we hope to fill some of the void left by decreased donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that each and every animal impacts our lives and ultimately plays a role in improving our collective well-being. This includes sheltered animals, and that’s why we take giving back so seriously—to help nourish and transform shelter pets to help give them their very best chance at a forever home."

“We are delighted to work with Better Choice on the COVID-19 Relief Initiative during this critical time of need,” commented Peter Volynsky, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Ventures at iHeartMedia.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

