PORTLAND, Ore., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topbox, makers of enterprise customer experience analytics software, today announced Brand Experience Score (BXS)™, a new customer experience management metric that provides executives with enterprise-level visibility into the performance of customer-impacting areas of their business. BXS leverages Topbox’s core capabilities of aggregating and analyzing all voice and digital customer interactions to generate rolling, numerical scores representing the degree of friction customers experience across specified business areas such as product, digital, marketing, logistics, network, billing, public relations, or customer service.



Survey-based metrics such as Net Promotor Score (NPS) depend on customers responding to surveys and this ‘solicited’ feedback only represents the opinions of a small fraction of the total customer base. Additionally, while NPS may represent a customer’s willingness to recommend a brand at a particular moment in time, it rarely reveals why, the root causes behind that sentiment, and what changes can be made to improve customer perceptions and experience. With such a small response rate and limited information on the root causes of issues, NPS struggles to deliver insights that can be easily acted upon.

“With BXS we get an executive-level summary of how our customers perceive each part of the business,” said Michael Rigney, Vice President of Operations at Orvis. “Because it’s tapping into their natural conversations, we get the topics or products they are talking about, their sentiment, and metadata like customer segmentation, all rolled up into a numerical score for each department. We are able to see which areas are meeting customer expectations and which are trending downwards, so our leadership will know right where to point the CX team for deeper analysis and resolution.”

BXS is generated by analyzing unsolicited, everyday customer conversations, representing a superior data set both in terms of scale and level of detail when compared to surveys. Millions of omnichannel customer interactions are analyzed and rolled up into an easy-to-use BXS dashboard that displays scores for up to nine distinct business areas, along with an aggregate score for the enterprise. Simple, interactive spark charts display the scores for each business area, and indicate increasing or decreasing trends. Users can quickly drill down to the conversations behind low or rapidly changing scores to understand precisely where customers are experiencing friction points with the brand, and then how to fix those issues at the source. With this insight, organizations can benchmark how customers experience the brand across key business areas, as well as identify and prioritize specific changes to improve customer satisfaction, retention and brand loyalty.

“Maintaining a strong customer experience requires the ability to quickly understand changing customer perceptions, new pain points, and the ability to react and adjust strategies quickly,” said Chris Tranquill, CEO of Topbox. “With the introduction of BXS, we provide senior management and CX teams with a simple but powerful management tool to benchmark overall health of brand perception at any given time, serve as an early warning system for parts of the business affecting customer satisfaction, and gain qualitative insight to pave the way for improving customer retention and business growth.”

Topbox’s CX analytics platform is used by companies in financial services, retail, food delivery, wireless, cable, broadband, and healthcare industries for customer experience or voice-of-the-customer insights. BXS can be configured to aggregate and analyze data from any combination of communication channels -- phone, chat, email, SMS, product reviews, social media, online communities, and surveys -- to provide a level of specificity that is both insightful and actionable. Classifying that data by business function, and adding a scoring algorithm and dashboard at the enterprise level, allows senior management to know precisely where their customers are having issues with their brands.

Topbox was recently cited in Forrester’s NowTech Voice-of the-Customer report for its approach to unifying CX/VoC data across channels. This emerging technology utilizes a combination of ASR, NLP, and text analysis to aggregate and analyze customer conversations across communications channels. The new BXS module integrates seamlessly with the rest of the platform to create oversight for senior managers, and a natural start point for users of the analytics.

BXS is available immediately to Topbox customers as part of its SaaS subscription model.

About Topbox

Topbox Enterprise CX Analytics unifies data from every customer communication channel, VoC platform, and customer intelligence source for analysis as a single data set. A true omnichannel solution, our cloud-based platform contextualizes conversations based on your organization’s products, business processes, and trending topics for deep understanding of customer behavior and sentiment. Topbox turns customer conversations into organizational KPIs and identifies the root causes of customer friction, paving the way for improved customer retention, expansion, and acquisition. Learn more: www.topbox.io