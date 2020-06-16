Excellent Track Record of Executing Go-to-Market Strategies that Drive Value

WAYNE, Pa., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for the global process industries, recently added Matt McAluney as its chief commercial officer (CCO).

“Matt has an excellent track record of executing go-to-market strategies that drive value for clients while building revenues and growing profits for their businesses,” said David Muse, CEO of Elemica. “His distinguished career background, leadership acumen, and valued perspective will be well-received by our customers and the industry. Matt will be an amazing asset to the Executive team at Elemica as we propel the company forward.”

In his new role, Matt McAluney will lead his team with best practices and processes to continue growing revenues for the company. With over twenty years of sales and executive leadership experience, McAluney will build programs focused on increasing value for clients and help his team maximize success against performance goals.

“I look forward to working closely with the executive team to continue building on Elemica’s success in the marketplace as a leader in innovative supply chain solutions,” said Matt McAluney, CCO of Elemica. “The company is in high growth mode selling world-class supply chain solutions that enable manufacturing enterprises to digitally transform their businesses and easily connect and collaborate with their trading partners.”

Previously, McAluney was CEO and Senior Vice President of Sales and Services for ID Analytics, where he led all customer-facing and revenue-generating functions. Before that, he was the Vice President of Sales at Equifax, where he led new client development, marketing partnerships and served as General Manager for Equifax’s personal information solutions business unit. Before Equifax, McAluney held sales and business development roles with Proficient Systems, Yodlee, Parametric Technologies, and Black and Decker. He holds an MBA from Emory University and a BBA from Loyola University.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .

