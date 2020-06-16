CLEVELAND, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, has released its 2019 Sustainability Report . Featuring unique local initiatives that are helping to strengthen communities, conserve resources and make a positive environmental impact at the local level, the report demonstrates how team members around the world are living Parker’s purpose: Enabling Engineering Breakthroughs that Lead to a Better Tomorrow.

“Even in these extraordinary and challenging times we are all facing together due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parker is committed to driving sustainable, long-term growth and doing so in a way that makes the world a better place. This is our responsibility to our team members, shareholders, customers and communities,” said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we move forward, we will continue to pursue new opportunities to build on our strong foundation of environmental stewardship and social responsibility.”

Key achievements related to Parker’s sustainability initiatives detailed in the report include:

Safety is a core value that all Parker team members share, and by driving an ownership culture the company has reduced its Recordable Incident Rate by 61% over the past five years, including a 24% reduction in 2019.

The practice of volunteering and charitable giving is central to Parker’s culture, and with matching contributions from the Parker Hannifin Foundation, this year team members donated more than $800,000 to support dozens of local United Ways across the United States.

The Parker Hannifin Foundation donated nearly $6 million to hundreds of qualified charitable organizations with a focus on communities in need, education, disaster relief and energy and water conservation.

Given the scope of Parker’s manufacturing operations, increasing energy efficiency represents a significant opportunity to reduce environmental impact. Since 2008, Parker has reduced its energy index (MWh/USD) by 33% and greenhouse gas index (MT/USD) by 27%.

Today Parker recycles more than 85% of the waste generated from its manufacturing operations, and is working to further reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills.

Learn more at www.parker.com/sustainability

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

