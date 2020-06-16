FREEHOLD, N.J., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced today that the Company has appointed Professor Uwe B. Sleytr to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board.



Professor Uwe B. Sleytr is a world-renowned scientist and pioneer in nanobiotechnology. He is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Nanobiotechnology at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (UNRLS) in Vienna, Austria. He held a long tenure as the Head of the Center for Ultrastructure Research at the UNRLS Vienna from 1980 to 2010 and also served as Director of the Vienna-based Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Molecular Nanotechnology. Professor Sleytr is among the foremost experts on basic and applied surface layer (“S-layer”) technology and is credited with coining the term ‘S-layer.’ He is a prolific researcher having co-authored more than 420 peer-reviewed scientific articles and has penned five books on S-layers and other research topics. Over the course of his career, Professor Sleytr has accomplished seminal achievements in S-layer research. He identified the way S-layer proteins rearrange and self-assemble on the surface of certain bacterial species, a breakthrough finding that was published in the top-ranked scientific journal Nature. Professor Sleytr also pioneered the first nanobiotechnological application of S-layer proteins, for the production of ultrafiltration membranes, and demonstrated that S-layer technology could be used as a combined carrier and adjuvant for certain types of vaccines.

Professor Sleytr is a full member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences since 1994 and has been an active member of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts since 2008. He has received numerous international honors and awards throughout his career, including the prestigious EUREKA Award for Inventors, the Wilhem Exner Medal, the Innitzer Award for Natural Sciences, and the Schwackhöfer Award of the Austrian Society for Food and Biotechnology.

Avalon plans to engage in co-development projects with Professor Sleytr on novel applications of S-layer technology, integrating biomedical science and engineering. Based on its unique structural features, S-layers have potential in innovative vaccine and nanoparticle development, targeted drug delivery, and other diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

“We are pleased and honored to welcome Professor Sleytr to our Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “Professor Sleytr brings a wealth of expertise on translational research and an impressive depth of knowledge on the applications of S-layer research that are highly relevant to Avalon’s scientific and clinical programs.”

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a clinical-stage, vertically-integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy, exosome technology, as well as COVID-19 related diagnostics and therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

avco@crescendo-ir.com