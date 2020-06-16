MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union’s annual Personal Care Drive held during the month of May benefit two local non-profits, Avenues for Youth and Keystone Community Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated a variety of personal care items including body wash and soap, tooth paste and brushes, diapers, hair care products, pillows and so much more to help our neighbors in need.



Employees were able to participate by donating personal care items and money in exchange for a “Denim Days” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work on specific days during the four-week program. TopLine members could also purchase items from our Amazon Wish List and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 760 personal care items and $570 in cash to assist local individuals and families in need.

“TopLine was established more than 85 years ago with a commitment to support and connect with our communities, says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. “And one of the best ways we can help each other during the COVID-19 pandemic is ensuring everyone has access to much needed personal care items to continue to help in keeping our community healthy and safe.”

Since 2002, TopLine Federal Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit Avenues for Youth and Keystone Community Services. In addition to the annual personal care drive these efforts have included drives for food, books and back-to-school supplies, and holiday gifts.



Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. There are over 6,000 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individual and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $490 million and serves over 45,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

TopLine Federal Credit Union

President

TopLine Credit Union Foundation

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57461d02-5cf2-4cec-88dc-f9deb25c4934