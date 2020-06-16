Meet the Lenovo™ Flex 5G, the world’s first PC with 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity 1

Connect, create, collaborate and more with remarkable performance, speed and up to a day of battery life 2

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx 5G compute platform, built to bring connectivity and mobility with PC performance and efficiency to consumers and small businesses, the Lenovo Flex 5G is designed specifically for 5G Ultra Wideband

Verizon also launches its first 5G Ultra Wideband Connected Device Plan, giving you limitless access to 5G Ultra Wideband3

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon hits another 5G milestone with the launch of the world’s first 5G Ultra Wideband laptop1 — the new Lenovo Flex 5G — available at verizonwireless.com on June 18. To complement the Lenovo Flex 5G, Verizon is also offering its first 5G Ultra Wideband Connected Device Plan, starting at $30 a month.



Lenovo Flex 5G takes advantage of Verizon’s unprecedented 5G Ultra Wideband speeds to connect, collaborate and download files at up to 2 gigabits per second. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx 5G compute platform brings astonishing performance and efficiency to this slim, sleek, fanless device. Crafted from premium aluminum and soft-touch magnesium, this ultra-portable 2-in-1 offers a full high-definition experience on a wide-angle 14” touchscreen, complemented by Dolby Atmos®-optimized audio. And with a battery that lasts up to 24 hours, you won’t miss a beat. Here are the coolest features of the Lenovo Flex 5G:



Revolutionary 5G connectivity: The Lenovo Flex 5G works great on Verizon’s blazing-fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, and will connect to Verizon’s low-band 5G network, going live later this year. It also switches between 5G Ultra Wideband, 4G LTE and WiFi, ensuring you have access to the data you need.3

With the power of 5G, you can use cloud computing to collaborate and create content with multiple people in real-time. Edit video with split processing between your PC and the cloud while video chatting. Enjoy mobile gaming with low latency and more. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is currently available on 14 devices in parts of 35 cities, with more being lit up throughout 2020.



Powerful productivity: The Lenovo Flex 5G is powered by Snapdragon 8cx 5G, a computing platform that enables the speed and performance of a premium PC in an ultra-thin, modern laptop. Snapdragon 8cx 5G provides a superior always-on, always-connected computing experience, so you can create, collaborate, and communicate from anywhere. Users will experience powerful graphics and performance, multi-day battery life2 and multi-gigabit connectivity speeds, thanks to the integrated Snapdragon X24 4G and Snapdragon X55 5G modem-RF system.



A 2-in-1 for all your needs: The effortlessly portable 2-in-1 Flex 5G is an accessible alternative for mobile multitaskers, work-from-homers and road warriors who need faster and more reliable connectivity when streaming, real-time collaborating, video-chatting, gaming and file-transferring when you’re not connected to a strong, secure WiFi network. Fold it in half and flip it over to transform the Flex 5G into a powerful tablet, perfect for taking notes, sketching designs or watching your favorite videos.



Business ready: Entrepreneurs, road warriors and side-hustlers can get work done anywhere, anytime with the Lenovo Flex 5G. It offers the full PC functionality and performance with the ability to leverage 5G for more reliable connectivity options for streaming, real-time collaborating, video-chatting, or file-transferring when not connected to secure, stable WiFi. We know security is extremely important when it comes to your personal information and files and Lenovo built the Lenovo Flex 5G with many safeguards in place. The laptop includes enterprise-grade security features like

Windows Hello and an integrated IR camera that is designed to recognize only you.

Verizon unveils 5G Ultra Wideband connected device plan

With the introduction of the Lenovo Flex 5G, Verizon also unveiled a brand new 5G Ultra Wideband Connected Device Plan for consumers that offers the following for just $30 per month with an existing line (or $90 per month without):



When on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband:

Unlimited access to 5G Ultra Wideband

Unlimited access to 5G Ultra Wideband Hotspot

Unlimited 4K HD-quality streaming video

When on Verizon 4G LTE:

Unlimited 4G LTE data (+15GB premium data) 4

Unlimited Hotspot (15GB at 4G LTE) 5

HD-quality streaming video at 720p

Access to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is only available with the new Unlimited with 5G Ultra Wideband plan. You can also sign up for our existing 4G LTE Unlimited connected device plan, metered/shared data plans and our single device plan, which offers 1GB for $10 a month with auto-payment.

What accessories will be available?

Accessorize your new Lenovo Flex 5G with an assortment of fancy peripherals to get you up and running when you are on the go, including:

Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub ($99.99): Connect and charge your Lenovo 5G Flex wherever you happen to be. Includes seven ports: 1 HDMI, 3 USB-A, 2 SD/TF card readers and a USB-C power pass-through.

Incase Compact Sleeve ($49.99): Stylish and slim sleeve holds up to a 16-inch laptop or tablet in a faux-fur lining for cushioned device protection. Additional front panel accessory pocket keeps you organized

Logitech Pebble i345 Mouse ($29.99): This slim and portable wireless mouse works on multiple surfaces and features up to 18 months of battery life. Bluetooth ® LE makes it easy to pair with your tablet.

LE makes it easy to pair with your tablet. What’s more? Through June 25, get 25% off the Incase Compact Sleeve and Logitech Pebble i345 Wireless Mouse when you purchase your accessories from Verizon.

Purchase the Lenovo Flex 5G online starting June 18 for $58.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,399.99 retail). As an added bonus, if you buy a new Flex 5G, one year of Microsoft 365 Personal is included6. Visit verizonwireless.com on June 18 for more information or to order your Lenovo Flex 5G.

1Based on research conducted by Lenovo in June 2020 of laptops sold by major PC manufacturers shipping > 1 million units worldwide annually.

2Up to 24+ hours based on local, offline video playback on continuous loop, and requires a unit configured with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform. All battery life claims are approximate. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.

35G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities; see vzw.com for 5G Ultra Wideband availability. 5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5G-capable device in the 5G coverage area. 5G availability and performance may be impacted by cases or covers.

4Unlimited users may temporarily experience slower data in times of congestion after 15GB/line

5Unlimited users get 4G LTE Unlimited Mobile Hotspot data up to 15 GB, then it reduces to 600 kbps

6Must activate within 6 months of Windows activation. Credit card required. Unless canceled, subscription fees apply after the first year.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.