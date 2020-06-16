Pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FirstFarms A/S hereby announces to have received information from Henrik Hougaard, that he through his ownership of Thoraso ApS and private now owns between 10 and 14.99 percent of the shares in FirstFarms A/S.



Change in the ownership from more than 15 percent to an ownership between 10 and 14.99 percent is due to the just published capital increase cp. company announcement no. 17/2020, and Henrik Hougaard therefore still owns 1,093,796 shares.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S





