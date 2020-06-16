Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 16 June, 2020 at 5.45 p.m. EEST



Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Xtrackers SICAV.

According to the notification the shareholding and voting rights of Xtrackers SICAV has increased over 5% on June 10, 2020.

Xtraciers SICAV has delegated its voting rights to Rovio shares to DWS Investment GmbH. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.

Total positions of Xtrackers SICAV is the following on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Name % of shares and voting rights (total of 7A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer (7A + 7B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Xtrackers SICAV 5.46%



0.03%



5.49%







81 268 111

Shares of Xtrackers SICAV on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares ISIN code % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting right through financial instruments FI4000266804



Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 4,438,571 5.46% Total 4,438,571 5.46%









B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares Right to Recall Physical 250 000 0,03 Yht. B











250 000 0,03

5,49 per cent is based on 4 438 571shares. The total number of shares of the Company is 81,268,111

