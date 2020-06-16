Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 16 June, 2020 at 5.45 p.m. EEST
Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Markets Act from DWS Investment GmbH.
According to the notification the voting rights of DWS Investment GmbH has increased over 5% on June 10, 2020.
After the transaction, DWS Investment GmbH holds voting rights for 4,475,885 Rovio’s shares. Xtrackers SICAV is the owner of the shares and has delegated its voting rights to DWS Investment GmbH. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.
Total voting rights of DWS Investment GmbH were the following when the threshold was crossed:
|Name
|% of voting rights (total of 7A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer (7A + 7B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|DWS Investment GmbH
|5.51%
|0.03%
|5.54%
|81 268 111
Voting rights of DWS Investment GmbH on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: voting rights
|Class/type of shares ISIN code
|% of voting rights
|% and voting rights through financial instruments
|FI4000266804
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|4,475,885
|5.51%
|Total
|4,475,885
|5.51%
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Right to Recall
|Physical
|250 000
|0,03
|Yht. B
|
|
|250 000
|0,03
5,54 per cent is based on voting rights for 4,475,885 shares. The total number of shares of the Company is 81,268,111
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en
For further information:
Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho
tel. +358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)
