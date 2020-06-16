Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 16 June, 2020 at 5.45 p.m. EEST

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Markets Act from DWS Investment GmbH.

According to the notification the voting rights of DWS Investment GmbH has increased over 5% on June 10, 2020.

After the transaction, DWS Investment GmbH holds voting rights for 4,475,885 Rovio’s shares. Xtrackers SICAV is the owner of the shares and has delegated its voting rights to DWS Investment GmbH. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.

Total voting rights of DWS Investment GmbH were the following when the threshold was crossed:

Name % of voting rights (total of 7A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7B) Total number of voting rights of issuer (7A + 7B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer DWS Investment GmbH 5.51%



0.03%



5.54%







81 268 111

Voting rights of DWS Investment GmbH on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: voting rights

Class/type of shares ISIN code % of voting rights % and voting rights through financial instruments FI4000266804



Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 4,475,885 5.51% Total 4,475,885







5.51%









B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Right to Recall Physical 250 000 0,03 Yht. B











250 000 0,03

5,54 per cent is based on voting rights for 4,475,885 shares. The total number of shares of the Company is 81,268,111

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

