Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 16 June, 2020 at 6.00 p.m. EEST

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Xtrackers SICAV.

According to the notification the holding of Xtrackers SICAV has decreased under 5% on June 11, 2020.

Xtrackers SICAV has delegated its voting rights to the shares to DWS Investment GmbH and, consequently, the voting rights of DWS Investment GmbH have also fallen below the 5% limit. Each share entitles the shareholder to one (1) vote.

Total positions of Xtrackers SICAV are the following:

Name % of shares and voting rights (total of 7A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer (7A + 7B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached



Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% 81 268 111 Position of previous

notification (if applicable) 5.51%



0.03%



5.54%









Shares of Xtrackers SICAV on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares ISIN code % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments FI4000266804



Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Below 5% Below 5% Total Below 5% Below 5%

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares Right to Recall Physical Below 5% Below 5% Yht. B











Below 5% Below 5%

