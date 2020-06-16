Quadient Takes Leap Forward in the Execution of its Strategic Plan with the Launch of Cloud-based Platform Quadient® Impress

Quadient introduces a new cloud-based multichannel document automation platform for small and medium businesses

Quadient’s capacity to go-to-market quickly and cost-effectively with a major organic initiative, a result of leveraging synergies with existing assets

Paris, June 16, 2020

Quadient , a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the general availability of Quadient® Impress , a user-friendly outbound document automation platform that automates the customer communication workflow for small and medium businesses (SMBs). The comprehensive cloud-based platform provides the flexibility to prepare and send single or batch transactional documents to customers through any combination of channels—print, digital or outsourced.

Quadient Impress is a major milestone in fulfilling the company’s ambition to consolidate and streamline its independent Business Process Automation solutions into a single software platform. Quadient’s capacity to organically take to market such a major application quickly and cost-effectively is the result not only of the company’s strength in research and development but also in its ability to leverage investments made in its other solutions, such as Quadient Inspire, the award-winning Customer Experience Management platform. Additionally, Quadient is accelerating its Business Process Automation business with cross-selling and bundles among its Mail-Related Solutions customers across all segments.

With a majority of Quadient’s 500,000 Mail-Related Solutions customer base being SMBs, the company is well-positioned to quicken SMBs transition to more digitalized and automated processes.

“We are excited to introduce Quadient Impress to help SMBs overcome the challenges of rising customer expectations, government mandates and an increasingly remote workforce,” said Alyna Wnukowsky, chief solution officer, Business Process Automation, Quadient. “We have a deep understanding of the challenges of SMBs, which often have no IT teams, limited infrastructure or process specialists. With Quadient Impress, they benefit from innovative technology that does not require major IT resources to implement or maintain. The applications and services integrated into the Impress platform offer customers a comprehensive solution that saves time, reduces their costs, eliminates risk and improves the customer experience.”

Quadient Impress’s suite of applications, which work independently or seamlessly together, enable SMBs to future-proof their business to evolve and expand at their own pace and easily adapt to unforeseen challenges. The suite includes the following:

Impress Automate automates repetitive manual tasks related to the creation, distribution and output of critical customer communications such as invoices, statements, notices, and letters. When used with mailing equipment, Impress Automate manages pre-set business rules to add personalized messaging and ensures the right document goes into the right envelope.

automates repetitive manual tasks related to the creation, distribution and output of critical customer communications such as invoices, statements, notices, and letters. When used with mailing equipment, Impress Automate manages pre-set business rules to add personalized messaging and ensures the right document goes into the right envelope. Impress Portal allows users to send customer communications through eco-friendly, branded and secure document portals. Customers easily retrieve important documents at any time, and businesses benefit from faster delivery and customer response while saving on the cost of paper-based communications.

allows users to send customer communications through eco-friendly, branded and secure document portals. Customers easily retrieve important documents at any time, and businesses benefit from faster delivery and customer response while saving on the cost of paper-based communications. Impress Dispatch enables business users to prepare outgoing ad hoc communications at their desktops and send them to a centralized mail production center or a dedicated customer portal. A built-in approval process ensures communications are consistent and compliant.

enables business users to prepare outgoing ad hoc communications at their desktops and send them to a centralized mail production center or a dedicated customer portal. A built-in approval process ensures communications are consistent and compliant. Outsourced Hybrid Mail removes the distraction and time-consuming process of managing outbound mail, empowering employees to prepare and send mail with just a few clicks at their desktop, which then gets physically mailed from an external location.

Quadient’s ambition with its Business Process Automation solutions is to help SMBs optimize operational costs, improve the customer and employee experience, and drive business growth by automating business-critical outbound and inbound processes. The Quadient Impress platform takes SMBs to the next level, granting easy access to digital capabilities and tools that until now were historically only available to large enterprises.

“We are witnessing the health crisis forcing our small and medium size customers to adopt new digital tools at record speed to maintain business continuity and stay connected with their clients” said Geoffrey Godet, chief executive officer, Quadient. “Business Process Automation is a core pillar of our Back to Growth strategy. Business Process Automation sales were up 18.8% organically for the full-year 2019, at €63 million, with SaaS subscriptions up strongly. The introduction of Quadient Impress is another milestone to fulfill our mission supporting digital transformation for companies of all sizes.”

Learn more about Quadient Impress here: www.quadient.com/impress .

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and belongs to the SBF 120 index.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com .

