KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today released its financial results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 and provided an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, along with the related extension of the U.S. federal tax filing deadline from April 15th to July 15th, resulted in lower revenue and earnings compared to the prior year.
The company will provide an update on its complete tax season 2020 results during its fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings call.
“This has obviously been a challenging time for everyone, and I'm so proud of how our associates, tax pros, and franchisees responded in the face of the pandemic," said Jeff Jones, H&R Block's president and chief executive officer. "This has impacted our business and challenged us to be agile and innovative as we made broad changes to our operating model in order to continue to help our clients. We remain committed to transforming our business and will use this opportunity to reimagine our future.”
Fiscal 2020 Results From Continuing Operations
"Prior to the disruption to the tax industry caused by the pandemic, we were on track to deliver on our financial outlook for fiscal 2020. Our focus now is on executing during the first quarter as we navigate this difficult time," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "We have adequate liquidity to meet anticipated operating cash needs through the start of tax season 2021 and are taking measures to reduce expenses to continue to fund future growth."
|(in millions, except EPS)
|Fiscal Year 2020
|Fiscal Year 2019
|Revenue
|$
|2,640
|$
|3,095
|Pretax Income (Loss)
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|545
|Net Income
|$
|6
|$
|445
|Weighted-Avg. Shares – Diluted
|198.1
|206.7
|EPS2
|$
|0.03
|$
|2.15
|Adjusted EPS2,3
|$
|0.84
|$
|2.39
|Adjusted EBITDA3
|$
|368
|$
|799
1 All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.
2 All per share amounts are based on weighted average fully diluted shares over the corresponding period.
3 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
Key Financial Metrics
Dividends, Share Repurchases, and Debt Covenant
The company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 26, 2020. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962. Future actions regarding dividends will be dependent upon the Board's approval following consideration of operating results, market conditions, and capital needs, among other factors.
In fiscal 2020, the company repurchased 10.1 million shares for $247 million, at an average price of $24.36. No share repurchases were made in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Approximately $750 million remains under the company's current share repurchase authorization, which expires in June 2022.
The company ended the fiscal year with $2.7 billion in cash, including $2.0 billion from its line of credit, which remains fully drawn. The line of credit is subject to various conditions, including a covenant which requires us to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.5 on April 30 of each year. The company did not meet this covenant based on fiscal 2020 financial results but has obtained a waiver from its lenders for the period ended April 30, 2020 with no changes to any of the terms of the line of credit.
Discontinued Operations
For information on Sand Canyon, please refer to disclosures in the company’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial services and small business solutions. The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro GoSM. H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit hrblock.com/news and follow @HRBlockNews.
About Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could," "may," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes, or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They also include the expected impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including, without limitation, the impact on economic and financial markets, the Company’s capital resources and financial condition, the expected use of proceeds under the Company’s revolving credit facility, future expenditures, potential regulatory actions, such as extensions of tax filing deadlines or other related relief, changes in consumer behaviors and modifications to the Company’s operations related thereto. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at http://investors.hrblock.com. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(unaudited, in 000s -
except per share amounts)
|Three months ended April 30,
|Year ended April 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|REVENUES:
|Service revenues
|$
|1,635,561
|$
|2,063,941
|$
|2,327,323
|$
|2,691,727
|Royalty, product and other revenues
|173,791
|268,502
|312,397
|403,154
|1,809,352
|2,332,443
|2,639,720
|3,094,881
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Costs of revenues
|767,157
|863,521
|1,712,276
|1,756,922
|Impairment of goodwill
|106,000
|—
|106,000
|—
|Selling, general and administrative
|268,603
|317,650
|744,361
|722,167
|Total operating expenses
|1,141,760
|1,181,171
|2,562,637
|2,479,089
|Other income (expense), net
|1,896
|5,144
|15,637
|16,419
|Interest expense on borrowings
|(27,412
|)
|(21,837
|)
|(96,094
|)
|(87,051
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (benefit)
|642,076
|1,134,579
|(3,374
|)
|545,160
|Income taxes (benefit)
|178,616
|249,810
|(9,530
|)
|99,904
|Net income from continuing operations
|463,460
|884,769
|6,156
|445,256
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(3,057
|)
|(6,860
|)
|(13,682
|)
|(22,747
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|460,403
|$
|877,909
|$
|(7,526
|)
|$
|422,509
|BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|Continuing operations
|$
|2.40
|$
|4.36
|$
|0.03
|$
|2.16
|Discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.11
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|2.39
|$
|4.32
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|2.05
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC SHARES
|192,475
|202,675
|196,701
|205,372
|DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|Continuing operations
|$
|2.39
|$
|4.32
|$
|0.03
|$
|2.15
|Discontinued operations
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.11
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|2.37
|$
|4.29
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|2.04
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES
|193,726
|204,199
|198,108
|206,724
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)
|As of April 30,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,661,914
|$
|1,572,150
|Cash and cash equivalents - restricted
|211,106
|135,577
|Receivables, net
|133,197
|138,965
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|80,519
|146,667
|Total current assets
|3,086,736
|1,993,359
|Property and equipment, net
|184,367
|212,092
|Operating lease right of use asset
|494,788
|—
|Intangible assets, net
|414,976
|342,493
|Goodwill
|712,138
|519,937
|Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable
|151,195
|141,979
|Other noncurrent assets
|67,847
|90,085
|Total assets
|$
|5,112,047
|$
|3,299,945
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|203,103
|$
|249,525
|Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|116,375
|196,527
|Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions
|209,816
|271,973
|Current portion of long-term debt
|649,384
|—
|Operating lease liabilities
|195,537
|—
|Deferred revenue and other current liabilities
|201,401
|204,976
|Total current liabilities
|1,575,616
|923,001
|Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings
|2,845,873
|1,492,629
|Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions
|182,441
|197,906
|Operating lease liabilities
|312,566
|—
|Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities
|124,510
|144,882
|Total liabilities
|5,041,006
|2,758,418
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share
|2,282
|2,383
|Additional paid-in capital
|775,387
|767,636
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(51,576
|)
|(20,416
|)
|Retained earnings
|42,965
|499,386
|Less treasury shares, at cost
|(698,017
|)
|(707,462
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|71,041
|541,527
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,112,047
|$
|3,299,945
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(unaudited, in 000s)
|Year ended April 30,
|2020
|2019
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(7,526
|)
|$
|422,509
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|169,536
|166,695
|Provision for bad debt
|76,621
|70,569
|Deferred taxes
|(8,300
|)
|1,129
|Stock-based compensation
|28,045
|23,767
|Impairment of goodwill
|106,000
|—
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Receivables
|(66,896
|)
|(73,648
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current and noncurrent assets
|39,377
|(4,503
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|(124,019
|)
|54,827
|Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities
|(9,096
|)
|(13,758
|)
|Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves
|(87,423
|)
|(36,824
|)
|Other, net
|(7,358
|)
|(4,225
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|108,961
|606,538
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(81,685
|)
|(95,490
|)
|Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(450,242
|)
|(43,637
|)
|Franchise loans funded
|(35,264
|)
|(19,922
|)
|Payments from franchisees
|39,919
|32,671
|Other, net
|57,041
|(28,753
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(470,231
|)
|(155,131
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repayments of line of credit borrowings
|(1,335,000
|)
|(720,000
|)
|Proceeds from line of credit borrowings
|3,335,000
|720,000
|Dividends paid
|(204,870
|)
|(205,461
|)
|Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered
|(256,214
|)
|(189,912
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|2,075
|2,532
|Other, net
|(9,143
|)
|(10,854
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|1,531,848
|(403,695
|)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|(5,285
|)
|(3,663
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances
|1,165,293
|44,049
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year
|1,707,727
|1,663,678
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year
|$
|2,873,020
|$
|1,707,727
|SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:
|Income taxes paid, net of refunds received
|$
|89,204
|$
|132,982
|Interest paid on borrowings
|87,426
|82,442
|Accrued additions to property and equipment
|1,185
|6,159
|FINANCIAL RESULTS
|(unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)
|Three months ended April 30,
|Year ended April 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|REVENUES:
|U.S. assisted tax preparation
|$
|1,175,129
|$
|1,529,429
|$
|1,533,303
|$
|1,858,998
|U.S. royalties
|133,767
|185,643
|193,411
|243,541
|U.S. DIY tax preparation
|166,861
|222,422
|208,901
|261,413
|International
|82,754
|123,582
|180,065
|220,562
|Refund Transfers
|101,893
|120,519
|154,687
|169,985
|Emerald Card®
|53,609
|59,552
|92,737
|98,256
|Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan
|29,734
|30,623
|105,185
|108,114
|Tax Identity Shield®
|14,489
|18,022
|31,797
|35,661
|Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance™
|27,087
|26,414
|60,867
|58,182
|Wave
|10,971
|—
|36,711
|—
|Other
|13,058
|16,237
|42,056
|40,169
|Total revenues
|1,809,352
|2,332,443
|2,639,720
|3,094,881
|Compensation and benefits:
|Field wages
|398,582
|488,600
|678,813
|751,392
|Other wages
|40,159
|64,950
|218,548
|217,061
|Benefits and other compensation
|74,956
|90,389
|175,535
|180,276
|513,697
|643,939
|1,072,896
|1,148,729
|Occupancy
|117,932
|111,328
|410,402
|401,341
|Marketing and advertising
|153,904
|181,451
|255,094
|269,807
|Depreciation and amortization
|44,127
|40,682
|169,536
|166,695
|Bad debt
|39,876
|37,504
|77,470
|70,695
|Impairment of goodwill
|106,000
|—
|106,000
|—
|Other
|166,224
|166,267
|471,239
|421,822
|Total operating expenses
|1,141,760
|1,181,171
|2,562,637
|2,479,089
|Other income (expense), net
|1,896
|5,144
|15,637
|16,419
|Interest expense on borrowings
|(27,412
|)
|(21,837
|)
|(96,094
|)
|(87,051
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (benefit)
|642,076
|1,134,579
|(3,374
|)
|545,160
|Income taxes (benefit)
|178,616
|249,810
|(9,530
|)
|99,904
|Net income from continuing operations
|463,460
|884,769
|6,156
|445,256
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(3,057
|)
|(6,860
|)
|(13,682
|)
|(22,747
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|460,403
|$
|877,909
|$
|(7,526
|)
|$
|422,509
|BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|Continuing operations
|$
|2.40
|$
|4.36
|$
|0.03
|$
|2.16
|Discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.11
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|2.39
|$
|4.32
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|2.05
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC SHARES
|192,475
|202,675
|196,701
|205,372
|DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|Continuing operations
|$
|2.39
|$
|4.32
|$
|0.03
|$
|2.15
|Discontinued operations
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.11
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|2.37
|$
|4.29
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|2.04
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES
|193,726
|204,199
|198,108
|206,724
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (1)
|$
|819,615
|$
|1,197,098
|$
|368,256
|$
|798,906
|Adjusted EBITDA margin of continuing operations (1)
|45.3
|%
|51.3
|%
|14.0
|%
|25.8
|%
|(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|Three months ended April 30,
|Year ended April 30,
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss) - as reported
|$
|460,403
|$
|877,909
|$
|(7,526
|)
|$
|422,509
|Discontinued operations, net
|3,057
|6,860
|13,682
|22,747
|Net income from continuing operations - as reported
|463,460
|884,769
|6,156
|445,256
|Add back:
|Income taxes (benefit) of continuing operations
|178,616
|249,810
|(9,530
|)
|99,904
|Interest expense of continuing operations
|27,412
|21,837
|96,094
|87,051
|Depreciation and amortization of continuing operations
|44,127
|40,682
|169,536
|166,695
|250,155
|312,329
|256,100
|353,650
|EBITDA from continuing operations
|713,615
|1,197,098
|262,256
|798,906
|Adjustments:
|Impairment of goodwill
|106,000
|—
|106,000
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|819,615
|$
|1,197,098
|$
|368,256
|$
|798,906
|EBITDA margin from continuing operations (1)
|39.4
|%
|51.3
|%
|9.9
|%
|25.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations (2)
|45.3
|%
|51.3
|%
|14.0
|%
|25.8
|%
|(1) EBITDA margin from continuing operations is computed as EBITDA from continuing operations divided by revenues from continuing operations.
|(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations is computed as adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations divided by revenues from continuing operations.
|Three months ended April 30,
|Year ended April 30,
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income from continuing operations - as reported
|$
|463,460
|$
|884,769
|$
|6,156
|$
|445,256
|Adjustments:
|Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax)
|19,564
|16,298
|74,561
|62,751
|Impairment of goodwill (pretax)
|106,000
|—
|106,000
|—
|Tax effect of adjustments(1)
|(5,459
|)
|(3,775
|)
|(19,126
|)
|(14,891
|)
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations
|$
|583,565
|$
|897,292
|$
|167,591
|$
|493,116
|Diluted income per share - as reported
|$
|2.39
|$
|4.32
|$
|0.03
|$
|2.15
|Adjustments, net of tax
|0.62
|0.07
|0.81
|0.24
|Adjusted income per share
|$
|3.01
|$
|4.39
|$
|0.84
|$
|2.39
|(1) The tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculation on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The accompanying press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.
We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business.
We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We believe removing the impacts of amortization of acquired intangibles and goodwill impairments provides a more meaningful indicator of performance and will assist in understanding our financial results.
We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.
We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.
