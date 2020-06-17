Oslo, Norway, 17 June 2020
Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN), as previously announced Vistin Pharma ASA will be conducting the Extraordinary General Meeting on the 24 of June as a digital meeting, through Skype. This is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. Therefore, there will be no opportunity for physical presence. You may cast votes prior to the meeting or grant a proxy. Please refer the notice for the EGM and appendices for further information on voting in advance and proxies. Attached is a stepwise guide for how to attend the meeting.
The complete set of documents relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on www.vistin.com.
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Vistin Pharma ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
GUIDE FOR ONLINE PARTICIPATION AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - VISTIN PHARMA ASAFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: