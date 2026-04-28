Vistin Pharma ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 20 May 2026

Oslo, Norway, 28 April 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN); please find attached the call for the Annual General Meeting in Vistin Pharma, to be held on 20 May 2026 at 13:00 CEST.

It will not be possible with physical attendance for the Annual General Meeting. Instead, shareholders should authorize the Chairman of the Board. It is possible to give proxy with and without voting instructions. By using a proxy with voting instructions, the shareholders will vote on the specific issues without personal attendance. For further information on the use of proxy, see general information at the bottom of the notice and enclosed proxy forms.

The recommendation from the Election Committee is attached the notice and available on the Company's website. The formal call will be sent to all shareholders registered in the Norwegian Central Security Depository (VPS) and are also attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





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