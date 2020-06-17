On 16 June 2020, SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has entered into a contract with SIA Hanzas 14, owned by Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, for the construction of business complex Verde at Roberta Hirša street 1, Riga.



The works of the first stage include construction of an office building and an underground parking lot with a total area of 29.5 thousand square metres. The contract value is more than EUR 31 million, plus value added tax. Construction works of the first stage will start in July and are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.



The start of the construction of the second stage will be decided within 12 months. The second stage includes an office building with a total area of 15.6 thousand square metres and the construction period is approximately 15 months. The contract value is more than EUR 17 million, plus value added tax.



SIA Merks ( merks.lv ) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.



