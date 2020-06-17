PR N°C2958C
STMicroelectronics’ Annual General Meeting 2020
Schiphol, June 17, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “2020 AGM”), which was held today in Schiphol, the Netherlands.
The main resolutions, approved by the Shareholders, were:
The proposed resolution related to the amendment of the Company’s remuneration policy for the Managing Board was not adopted. Under the newly implemented Dutch corporate Law, it required a qualified majority of 75% of the votes cast. It received 50.30% of the votes cast.
The complete agenda and explanatory notes, including all the proposed resolutions, and all relevant detailed information concerning the 2020 STMicroelectronics N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, as well as all related materials, are available on the Company’s website (www.st.com) and have been made available to shareholders in compliance with legal requirements.
The draft minutes of the AGM will be posted on the General Meeting of Shareholders
page of the Company’s website (www.st.com) within 30 days following the 2020 AGM.
The table below summarizes the full schedule for the quarterly dividend distribution:
|Transfer between New York and Dutch registered shares restricted:
|Quarter
|Ex-dividend Date
|Global Record Date
|Payment Date in Europe
|NYSE Payment Date: on or after
|From End of Business in Europe on:
|Until Open of Business in NY on:
|Q2 2020
|22-Jun-20
|23-Jun-20
|24-Jun-20
|30-Jun-20
|22-Jun-20
|24-Jun-20
|Q3 2020
|21-Sep-20
|22-Sep-20
|23-Sep-20
|29-Sep-20
|21-Sep-20
|23-Sep-20
|Q4 2020
|14-Dec-20
|15-Dec-20
|16-Dec-20
|22-Dec-20
|14-Dec-20
|16-Dec-20
|Q1 2021
|22-Mar-21
|23-Mar-21
|24-Mar-21
|30-Mar-21
|22-Mar-21
|24-Mar-21
About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.
In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com
