The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774) was held on June 18, 2020 in Tallinn, Pärnu mnt 18.



The Annual General Meeting was opened at 12 pm. The shares of the shareholders who attended the Annual General Meeting represented 2 675 752 votes, constituting 59.47 % of the total votes granted with shares. Therefore, the Annual General Meeting was competent to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

Resolutions of the General Meeting:

1. Approval of the Annual Report 2019

The shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development resolved to approve with 2 675 752 votes i.e. 100% of votes in favour the Annual Report of the company for 2019.

2. 2019 profit allocation

The shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development resolved with 2 675 752 votes i.e. 100% of votes in favour to transfer the consolidated net profit in the amount of 354 412 euros to the loss of previous periods.



3. Appointment and remuneration principles of auditor for the financial year 2020

The shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development resolved to elect with 2 675 752 votes i.e. 100% of votes in favour AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code: 10142876, address: Pärnu mnt 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2020. Public accounting services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

info@trigonproperty.com