eGain AI Knowledge solution will improve customer experience by empowering thousands of contact center agents with easy conversational guidance and process adherence capability

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced that a leading US health insurer selected its award-winning eGain AI Knowledge solution.



Health insurance customer service, with its broad range of customer issues and stringent compliance requirements, is very challenging. According to Accenture, healthcare ranks 18th among 20 sectors in their NPS (Net Promoter Score) assessment across industries.

Noting that their member service reps struggle through voluminous, often conflicting documents to resolve customer queries on the phone, the client sought out a knowledge management solution which could guide service agents with ease, speed, and confidence.

eGain emerged a winner in a rigorous selection process that included an extensive pilot, based on functionality, quick value, and domain expertise. The solution will assist agents across customer queries for plans, coverage, benefits, claims, billing, dispute resolution, Medicare, and ACA. Thousands of contact center agents will use eGain AI Knowledge to resolve member issues and provide advice on health plans. The client will leverage deep context from the company’s CRM and billing systems to personalize guidance.

“The growing information haystack in health insurance can only be tackled with AI-powered knowledge solutions like ours,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are delighted to help our client empower their service agents with conversational guidance and process adherence at scale.”



