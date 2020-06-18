CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, announced today the appointment of board member Ian F. Smith as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Smith succeeds Andrey Zarur, Ph.D., who served as Chairman of the Board since 2013 and is one of the co-founders of Solid Biosciences. The appointment is effective June 16, 2020.



“I want to thank Andrey for putting Duchenne patients and their families first. His contributions enabled the advancement of Solid from an idea to a clinical stage company that is developing a potentially meaningful therapy for patients with Duchenne,” said Ilan Ganot, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder of Solid Biosciences. He added, “We are honored to have Ian lead the board in this next phase for Solid Biosciences. His extensive operational leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry will be instrumental as we progress our company and clinical program for the benefit of patients with Duchenne.”

Mr. Smith has held multiple roles in biotechnology companies, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, Mr. Smith served as Chief Financial Officer of Vertex. Mr. Smith currently serves as Executive Chairman of ViaCyte, Inc. Mr. Smith previously has served on the Board of Directors of Acorda Therapeutics and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, both public biotechnology companies, as well as other private biotechnology companies.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on developing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne). Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com .

