TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Formerly Franchise Holdings International Ltd)., (OTCQB: FNHI) (or the “Company”) has made another step forward in a strong year of developing a comprehensive intellectual property asset portfolio by being granted its first Canadian trademark, for the Worksport name and logo. The Canadian Intellectual Property office registration, No. TMA1077840 and TMA1077841, will remain in effect for ten years, until April 30, 2030. Worksport manufactures technologically innovative tonneau covers for the international light truck market.

“This year has been characterized by great advances in bolstering our intellectual property asset portfolio, first in the U.S., and now in Canada,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “It’s caused a transformation of the Company. We can operate freely and successfully in the U.S., our primary market, and Canada, our headquarters, without concern for challenges to our rights to the Worksport name for the next decade. That is an important milestone, with our shareholders now proudly owning some valuable assets, now and in the future. It’s all part of our expansion within our growing market as we focus on making the Worksport brand synonymous with innovation, sustainable and ethical growth.”



Winning three United States Patents in one year and being granted final exclusive rights to our trademark, now all across North America, in the U.S. and Canada, has enabled a great leap forward for the company, Rossi said. In addition, protection for TerraVis, Worksport’s unique mobile panel and solar generator system for light trucks, has now been applied for and published in China, Europe, Canada, and the U.S. Worksport will be monitoring the applications’ progress and expects the trademarks to be awarded within 2020 and in the medium term.

Meanwhile, Worksport has been occupied with many other projects: name and stock symbol change (from FNHI to presumed WKSP), quarterly report, new website, media assets, a public offering, its sales & supply chain, the much anticipated TerraVis, and new IP assets. “We are moving forward on all fronts,” Rossi said. “We are working tirelessly to deliver on our promises and achieving our financial and intellectual property goals.”

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd., an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com. Listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “FNHI”.

