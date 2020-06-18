JOHNSTON, Iowa, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge Financial, Inc. (Growers Edge), a provider of data-backed financial technology (fintech) solutions for the agricultural industry, today announced the appointment of Tracy Linbo as executive vice president and chief commercial officer. Bringing her extensive experience growing ag businesses and developing strong partnerships to Growers Edge, Linbo will now drive the company’s commercial strategy and the continued development of its sales organization.



“Tracy Linbo’s proven track record driving business and cultural transformation through strategic global initiatives made her the perfect fit to build our sales team. With her leading the charge, we expect to significantly expand the on-farm use of Growers Edge solutions and to deepen relationships with our ag retail partners in the months ahead,” said Dan Cosgrove, CEO of Growers Edge.

Most recently, Linbo served as senior vice president of agronomy for farmer-owned Agtegra Cooperative and is an industry advisor to AgVend. Previously, she spent more than a decade at DuPont Pioneer in director-level roles focused on strategic planning and operational excellence. Linbo began her career at BASF as a sales representative in southern Minnesota and held multiple roles in its Raleigh, NC corporate office.

“Working with Tracy Linbo for several years now on an industry association, she has proven herself to be an extremely effective leader,” added Rod Wells, chief supply chain officer for GROWMARK, Inc., a Growers Edge partner. “She is a fantastic addition to the Growers Edge team as she is highly engaged in the industry, knowledgeable, and genuinely cares about her customers and partners.”

Linbo and her husband also own Double T Acres, a farm offering pick-your-own produce and flowers. She holds a degree in agriculture and ag economics from the University of Minnesota.

“Now more than ever, farmers need more confidence and security when making decisions about big investments for their farm operations. Farmers need retail partners with proven tools that will help them reduce risk and increase their ROI,” said Linbo. “Joining the Growers Edge team, I now have the unique opportunity to tap advanced data analytics to help improve farm profits. I look forward to further developing the company’s relationship with ag retailers to provide these solutions to more farmers.”

About Growers Edge

Growers Edge puts grower profits first by delivering grower income assurance through data-driven financial technology products, solutions and tools for the agricultural sector. Empowering farmers to adopt new technologies to increase productivity, Growers Edge solves the financial gaps of farmers by changing how agricultural inputs and services are sold, allowing them to capture more value and improve profits. Led by a proven team of crop management leaders and backed by top agtech investors, the company is headquartered in Johnston, Iowa. To learn more, visit growersedge.com .