June 18th, 2020

DIAC S.A.: UPDATE OF NEU PROGRAMME, RENEWAL OF NEU CP STEP LABEL

DIAC S.A. updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme.

DIAC S.A. Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme benefited from the renewal of its STEP label (STEP ID 0002801) and is available on STEP website under the following link: https://www.stepmarket.org/web/directory/more-info.html?label_id=345



