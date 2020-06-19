Telia Lietuva, AB together with other shareholders – UAB Bitė Lietuva and UAB Tele 2 – sold all shares of UAB Mobilieji Mokėjimai to SEPAxpress FS, UAB, that enables Payment Service Providers and corporates to access the SEPA payment market while also providing value added services in cooperation with payment industry partners across Europe.

Three Lithuanian mobile operators acquired shares of UAB Mobilieji Mokėjimai in December 2017 in equal stakes of 33.3 per cent. Until 18 May 2020 the undertaking was providing mobile payment services under MoQ brand.