MEXICO CITY, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (“Grupo Bimbo” or the “Company”) prepaid US$400 million of its committed revolving credit facility, maturing on October 7th, 2023. On March 25, 2020 the Company announced the disposal of US$720 million of its committed revolving credit facility, from which US$200 million will be used to refinance the 2020 notes maturing in June, while the balance was aimed at increasing liquidity, prioritizing flexibility and financial strength as a preventive measure due to the uncertain environment. However, due to the strong results and solid cash flow generation, coupled with a less uncertain environment, Grupo Bimbo decided to prepay US$400 million of its outstanding debt. With this, Grupo Bimbo currently has approximately US$1.7 billion available in its credit facility.



Grupo Bimbo is the largest and leading baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 197 plants and more than 1,700 sales centers strategically located in 33 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks and confectionery products, among others. Grupo Bimbo produces over 13,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 2.9 million points of sale, around 57,000 routes and more than 134,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

