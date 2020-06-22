Company announcement







22 June 2020

Notes with a coupon payment linked to 3 month DKK CIBOR

On 23 June 2020, Danske Bank will issue DKK 6,800,000 in notes with a coupon payment linked to the performance of 3 month DKK CIBOR. The notes are designated “DANSKE 0B50 CAPPED FLOATER II 2023”, (ISIN: DK0030468772).

The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes pay interest as determined by reference to the development of 3 months DKK CIBOR.

The notes are issued under Danske Bank’s EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 18 June 2019.

For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms attached to this announcement which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes.

Danske Bank A/S

Erkki Tapio Rusi, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +358 (0) 10 513 8709

