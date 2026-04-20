Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 16

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 19 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



20 April 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 16

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 16:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,642,506313.4001828,161,570
13 April 202630,505326.48739,959,495
14 April 20264,773333.45851,591,597
15 April 20265,482333.69021,829,290
16 April 202644,877331.527214,877,946
17 April 202656,786331.231418,809,306
Total accumulated over week 16142,423330.477847,067,635
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,784,929314.2734875,229,204

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.334% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
13 April 202618,889326.52606,167,750
14 April 20263,479333.50391,160,260
15 April 20263,702333.53971,234,764
16 April 202627,113331.56248,989,651
17 April 202636,393331.345112,058,642
Total accumulated over week 1689,576330.569229,611,067
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,793,618314.0816563,342,455


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
13 April 202611,616326.42443,791,746
14 April 20261,294333.3363431,337
15 April 20261,780334.0034594,526
16 April 202617,764331.47335,888,292
17 April 202620,393331.02846,750,662
Total accumulated over week 1652,847330.322717,456,563
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme991,311314.6205311,886,737


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN Weekly SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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