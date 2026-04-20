|Company announcement no. 19 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
20 April 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 16
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 16:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,642,506
|313.4001
|828,161,570
|13 April 2026
|30,505
|326.4873
|9,959,495
|14 April 2026
|4,773
|333.4585
|1,591,597
|15 April 2026
|5,482
|333.6902
|1,829,290
|16 April 2026
|44,877
|331.5272
|14,877,946
|17 April 2026
|56,786
|331.2314
|18,809,306
|Total accumulated over week 16
|142,423
|330.4778
|47,067,635
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,784,929
|314.2734
|875,229,204
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.334% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|13 April 2026
|18,889
|326.5260
|6,167,750
|14 April 2026
|3,479
|333.5039
|1,160,260
|15 April 2026
|3,702
|333.5397
|1,234,764
|16 April 2026
|27,113
|331.5624
|8,989,651
|17 April 2026
|36,393
|331.3451
|12,058,642
|Total accumulated over week 16
|89,576
|330.5692
|29,611,067
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,793,618
|314.0816
|563,342,455
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|13 April 2026
|11,616
|326.4244
|3,791,746
|14 April 2026
|1,294
|333.3363
|431,337
|15 April 2026
|1,780
|334.0034
|594,526
|16 April 2026
|17,764
|331.4733
|5,888,292
|17 April 2026
|20,393
|331.0284
|6,750,662
|Total accumulated over week 16
|52,847
|330.3227
|17,456,563
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|991,311
|314.6205
|311,886,737
Attachment