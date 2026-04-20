Company announcement no. 19 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







20 April 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 16

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 16:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,642,506 313.4001 828,161,570 13 April 2026 30,505 326.4873 9,959,495 14 April 2026 4,773 333.4585 1,591,597 15 April 2026 5,482 333.6902 1,829,290 16 April 2026 44,877 331.5272 14,877,946 17 April 2026 56,786 331.2314 18,809,306 Total accumulated over week 16 142,423 330.4778 47,067,635 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,784,929 314.2734 875,229,204

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.334% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 13 April 2026 18,889 326.5260 6,167,750 14 April 2026 3,479 333.5039 1,160,260 15 April 2026 3,702 333.5397 1,234,764 16 April 2026 27,113 331.5624 8,989,651 17 April 2026 36,393 331.3451 12,058,642 Total accumulated over week 16 89,576 330.5692 29,611,067 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,793,618 314.0816 563,342,455





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 13 April 2026 11,616 326.4244 3,791,746 14 April 2026 1,294 333.3363 431,337 15 April 2026 1,780 334.0034 594,526 16 April 2026 17,764 331.4733 5,888,292 17 April 2026 20,393 331.0284 6,750,662 Total accumulated over week 16 52,847 330.3227 17,456,563 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 991,311 314.6205 311,886,737





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