Blagnac, 22 June 2020

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

The SOGECLAIR universal registration document for fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 29, 2020.

The universal registration document is available as legally requested. It can be found on the company’s website (www.sogeclair.com) under the section “Shareholders information” then “Annual report”, as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-France.org). It is also available at the company’s headquarters.

This document includes the following:

The annual financial report 2019,

The corporate governance report as required under French Commercial Code article L.225-37,

The yearly management report,

The company shares buy-back program description,

The auditors reports.

Next announcement: turnover for Q2 2020, on July 22th 2020 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Euronext® Family Business Index -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 – PEA PME 150 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts:

Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO of SOGECLAIR

Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President of SOGECLAIR

www.sogeclair.com - +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

Attachment