A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 June 2020 to 19 June 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement238,917 1,697,726,304
15 June 20209686,915.90436,694,595
16 June 20209687,286.02137,052,869
17 June 20209577,303.24736,989,208
18 June 20208857,657.79076,777,145
19 June 20208797,570.04686,654,071
Total 15-19 June 20204,657 34,167,888
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,395 17,571,713
Accumulated in third phase of the program78,211 475,590,839
Accumulated under the program243,574 1,731,894,191
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement955,206 7,227,815,937
15 June 20203,8547,448.219628,705,438
16 June 20203,8907,832.919130,470,055
17 June 20203,8017,850.654929,840,339
18 June 20203,5678,179.794929,177,328
19 June 20203,5138,055.177428,297,838
Total 15-19 June 202018,625 146,491,000
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,268 57,164,937
Accumulated in third phase of the program312,280 2,031,771,341
Accumulated under the program973,831 7,374,306,937
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 86,597 A shares and 392,922 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.39% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 22 June 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901      

