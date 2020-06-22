ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 June 2020 to 19 June 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 238,917 1,697,726,304 15 June 2020 968 6,915.9043 6,694,595 16 June 2020 968 7,286.0213 7,052,869 17 June 2020 957 7,303.2473 6,989,208 18 June 2020 885 7,657.7907 6,777,145 19 June 2020 879 7,570.0468 6,654,071 Total 15-19 June 2020 4,657 34,167,888 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,395 17,571,713 Accumulated in third phase of the program 78,211 475,590,839 Accumulated under the program 243,574 1,731,894,191 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 955,206 7,227,815,937 15 June 2020 3,854 7,448.2196 28,705,438 16 June 2020 3,890 7,832.9191 30,470,055 17 June 2020 3,801 7,850.6549 29,840,339 18 June 2020 3,567 8,179.7949 29,177,328 19 June 2020 3,513 8,055.1774 28,297,838 Total 15-19 June 2020 18,625 146,491,000 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,268 57,164,937 Accumulated in third phase of the program 312,280 2,031,771,341 Accumulated under the program 973,831 7,374,306,937

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 86,597 A shares and 392,922 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.39% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 22 June 2020



