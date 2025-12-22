ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 to 19 December 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|151,935
|1,875,397,999
|15 December 2025
|600
|14,642.4667
|8,785,480
|16 December 2025
|600
|14,627.5167
|8,776,510
|17 December 2025
|600
|14,425.7500
|8,655,450
|18 December 2025
|590
|14,400.4407
|8,496,260
|19 December 2025
|600
|14,363.2167
|8,617,930
|Total 15-19 December 2025
|2,990
|43,331,630
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|64,456
|850,664,539
|Accumulated under the program
|154,925
|1,918,729,629
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|860,731
|10,718,924,650
|15 December 2025
|3,006
|14,735.6803
|44,295,455
|16 December 2025
|3,006
|14,645.0981
|44,023,165
|17 December 2025
|3,006
|14,414.5991
|43,330,285
|18 December 2025
|2,956
|14,458.4049
|42,739,045
|19 December 2025
|3,006
|14,354.5975
|43,149,920
|Total 15-19 December 2025
|14,980
|217,537,870
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,959
|14,521.8698
|28,448,343
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|365,205
|4,832,978,209
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|877,670
|10,964,910,863
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 154,925 A shares and 976,943 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.15% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 22 December 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
