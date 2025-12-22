Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).          
           
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                            

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 to 19 December 2025:                                                 

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 151,935 1,875,397,999
15 December 202560014,642.46678,785,480
16 December 202560014,627.51678,776,510
17 December 202560014,425.75008,655,450
18 December 202559014,400.44078,496,260
19 December 202560014,363.21678,617,930
Total 15-19 December 20252,990 43,331,630
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 64,456 850,664,539
Accumulated under the program 154,925 1,918,729,629
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)860,731 10,718,924,650
15 December 20253,00614,735.680344,295,455
16 December 20253,00614,645.098144,023,165
17 December 20253,00614,414.599143,330,285
18 December 20252,95614,458.404942,739,045
19 December 20253,00614,354.597543,149,920
Total 15-19 December 202514,980 217,537,870
Bought from the Foundation*1,95914,521.869828,448,343
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)365,205 4,832,978,209
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)877,670 10,964,910,863

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 154,925 A shares and 976,943 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.15% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 22 December 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


Page 1 of 1


Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 51 2025 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 51 2025

Recommended Reading