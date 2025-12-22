ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 to 19 December 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 151,935 1,875,397,999 15 December 2025 600 14,642.4667 8,785,480 16 December 2025 600 14,627.5167 8,776,510 17 December 2025 600 14,425.7500 8,655,450 18 December 2025 590 14,400.4407 8,496,260 19 December 2025 600 14,363.2167 8,617,930 Total 15-19 December 2025 2,990 43,331,630 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 64,456 850,664,539 Accumulated under the program 154,925 1,918,729,629 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 860,731 10,718,924,650 15 December 2025 3,006 14,735.6803 44,295,455 16 December 2025 3,006 14,645.0981 44,023,165 17 December 2025 3,006 14,414.5991 43,330,285 18 December 2025 2,956 14,458.4049 42,739,045 19 December 2025 3,006 14,354.5975 43,149,920 Total 15-19 December 2025 14,980 217,537,870 Bought from the Foundation* 1,959 14,521.8698 28,448,343 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 365,205 4,832,978,209 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 877,670 10,964,910,863

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 154,925 A shares and 976,943 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.15% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 22 December 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





Page 1 of 1





Attachments