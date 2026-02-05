ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 2 to 4 February 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 168,726 2,125,831,499 2 February 2026 500 15,483.1600 7,741,580 3 February 2026 400 15,654.6250 6,261,850 4 February 2026 377 15,530.3714 5,854,950 Total 2-4 February 2026 1,277 19,858,380 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 79,534 1,077,624,789 Accumulated under the program 170,003 2,145,689,879 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 955,869 12,140,608,201 2 February 2026 2,505 15,643.2974 39,186,460 3 February 2026 2,004 15,764.2540 31,591,565 4 February 2026 1,895 15,706.0633 29,762,990 Total 2-4 February 2026 6,404 100,541,015 Bought from the Foundation* 838 15,699.6895 13,156,340 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 450,646 6,122,372,902 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 963,111 12,254,305,556

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 170,003 A shares and 1,074,273 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.86% of the share capital.

The DKK 14.4 billion share buy-back program has thereby been concluded as per 4 February 2026.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 February 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





