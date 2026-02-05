Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).          
           
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                            

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 2 to 4 February 2026:                                            

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 168,726 2,125,831,499
2 February 202650015,483.16007,741,580
3 February 202640015,654.62506,261,850
4 February 202637715,530.37145,854,950
Total 2-4 February 20261,277 19,858,380
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 79,534 1,077,624,789
Accumulated under the program 170,003 2,145,689,879
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)955,869 12,140,608,201
2 February 20262,50515,643.297439,186,460
3 February 20262,00415,764.254031,591,565
4 February 20261,89515,706.063329,762,990
Total 2-4 February 20266,404 100,541,015
Bought from the Foundation*83815,699.689513,156,340
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)450,646 6,122,372,902
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)963,111 12,254,305,556

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 170,003 A shares and 1,074,273 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.86% of the share capital.

The DKK 14.4 billion share buy-back program has thereby been concluded as per 4 February 2026.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 February 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


