A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 2 to 4 February 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|168,726
|2,125,831,499
|2 February 2026
|500
|15,483.1600
|7,741,580
|3 February 2026
|400
|15,654.6250
|6,261,850
|4 February 2026
|377
|15,530.3714
|5,854,950
|Total 2-4 February 2026
|1,277
|19,858,380
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|79,534
|1,077,624,789
|Accumulated under the program
|170,003
|2,145,689,879
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|955,869
|12,140,608,201
|2 February 2026
|2,505
|15,643.2974
|39,186,460
|3 February 2026
|2,004
|15,764.2540
|31,591,565
|4 February 2026
|1,895
|15,706.0633
|29,762,990
|Total 2-4 February 2026
|6,404
|100,541,015
|Bought from the Foundation*
|838
|15,699.6895
|13,156,340
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|450,646
|6,122,372,902
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|963,111
|12,254,305,556
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 170,003 A shares and 1,074,273 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.86% of the share capital.
The DKK 14.4 billion share buy-back program has thereby been concluded as per 4 February 2026.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 5 February 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
