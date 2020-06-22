MALVERN, Pa., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Micro-Measurements® brand of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, today announced its new full e-commerce offering for its customers. The new capability provides customers with a one-stop shop to purchase Micro-Measurements’ market-leading strain gage solutions online, as well as access to a comprehensive suite of product technical information, datasheets, applications notes, and how-to videos.



As part of the initial launch of the site, customers in the United States can now purchase a subset of Micro-Measurements’ broad product offering at: https://shop.micro-measurements.com . The products currently offered on the site include the following best-selling devices and accessories:

“As we build on our more than 70-year record of providing the industry’s most reliable and precise stress analysis solutions, we are excited to offer an additional path for our customers to purchase our best-in-class stress analysis products and accessories. Our customers may now shop for a wide range of Micro-Measurements products 24 hours per day, 7 days per week,” said Jim Johnson, US Senior Sales Manager for Micro-Measurements.

Further information about Micro-Measurements® strain gages and technical support is available at https://micro-measurements.com . Follow Micro-Measurements® at www.strainblog.com or on twitter @strain_gage .

About Micro-Measurements

Micro-Measurements, a Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) brand, is dedicated to the development, manufacture, and marketing of resistive-foil sensors for high-precision strain measurement. Micro-Measurements offers a full complement of strain gages, PhotoStress® equipment and coatings, data acquisition systems, and supplies necessary to obtain accurate, reliable stress data. Our products are used throughout the industrialized world — both in the practice of stress measurements analysis and as the sensing elements in a wide variety of transducers for measuring physical variables (weight, force, torque, pressure, etc.). More information about Micro-Measurements is available at www.micro-measurements.com.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com .

