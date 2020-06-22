BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 22 June 2020

Name of applicant: Mothercare plc

Name of scheme: The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)



The Mothercare plc Value Creation Plan (“VCP”)





Period of return: From: 20 December 2019 To: 19 June 2020

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 14,945,606

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 89,274 in respect of SAYE



8,500,000 lapsed in respect of VCP