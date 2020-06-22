BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 22 June 2020
|Name of applicant:
|Mothercare plc
|Name of scheme:
|The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)
The Mothercare plc Value Creation Plan (“VCP”)
|Period of return:
|From:
|20 December 2019
|To:
|19 June 2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|14,945,606
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|89,274 in respect of SAYE
8,500,000 lapsed in respect of VCP
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|6,356,332
|Name of contact:
|Lynne Medini, Group Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|01923 206186
Mothercare plc
Watford, UNITED KINGDOM