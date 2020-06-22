BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 22 June 2020

Name of applicant:Mothercare plc
Name of scheme:The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)

The Mothercare plc Value Creation Plan (“VCP”)

 
Period of return:From:20 December 2019To:19 June 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:14,945,606
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):89,274 in respect of SAYE

8,500,000 lapsed in respect of VCP
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:6,356,332
     


Name of contact:Lynne Medini, Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01923 206186