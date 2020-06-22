Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Belinda Balluku together with Statkraft staff on site.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Belinda Balluku together with Statkraft staff on site.

(Tirana/Oslo, 22 June 2020) Statkraft’s Moglice hydropower plant in Albania has started commercial operations, delivering its renewable power to the Albanian grid.

Moglice is the largest of the two hydropower plants in the Devoll hydropower project and will generate approximately 450 GWh per year. Together with Banja hydropower plant, Statkraft’s hydropower production in the Devoll valley will reach 700 GWh per year, equal to approximately 13% of Albania’s total electricity generation.



In addition to the increased renewable power production, the project has contributed to significant developments in the Devoll valley in the form of new infrastructure, livelihood support and social development.

“Finalising the Moglice hydropower plant marks an important milestone for Statkraft’s activities in Albania. The country is developing to be the electricity hub of the region, opening up to further opportunities,” says Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, CEO of Statkraft.

The power plant was officially opened today, with a site visit by Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Belinda Balluku.

Located on the Devoll river in the south-eastern part of Albania, Moglice hydropower plant comprises a 167 meters high asphalt-core rock-filled dam, a 10.7 km long headrace tunnel, an underground powerhouse with two main generators of 91.5 MW each and a 1 MW eco-flow unit at the foot of the dam.

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,000 employees in 17 countries.

