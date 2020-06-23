Press Release

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has selected Nokia to deploy fiber broadband solution for 540,000 rural premises in the Republic of Ireland

Nokia as key supplier for IP routing and optical networking technology will provide an end-to-end fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) solution

23 June 2020

Espoo, Finland – National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has selected Nokia to deploy a nation-wide FTTH network solution in the Republic of Ireland over the full programme delivery period for the Irish Government’s landmark National Broadband Plan (NBP).

As part of the agreement, Nokia successfully tendered to provide 100% of the active equipment, including an FTTH network based on next-generation PON (Passive Optical Network) technology, an aggregation network, based on its IP routing and optical networking technology and a full performance management solution.

The project is one of the most ambitious government broadband plans in the world, with the goal of providing high-speed connectivity to all of Ireland’s population, including 23% of whom currently live in the more rural Intervention Area (IA) where the NBP will be focused.

It involves more than 44,000 non-farm businesses, over 54,000 farms and 695 schools, ensuring that no one is left behind and laying the foundation for Ireland’s digital future for generations.

The major rollout has key milestone dates and NBI has hired Nokia to supply all active network equipment and integration services. As a result, NBI will be able to rely on the latest technologies, integration and end-to-end service performance to ensure its schedule goals are met.

Peter Hendrick, CEO at National Broadband Ireland, said: “We believe that better broadband networks promote social progress, equality and sustainability. With equal access to local, national and global opportunity, every person, community and organisation in Ireland will be empowered to achieve more. We look forward to working with Nokia because the company has the experience from similar projects globally, as well as the technological capabilities and end-to-end portfolio, for a project like this.”

Cormac Whelan, CEO UK and Ireland at Nokia, said: “It is imperative for today’s digital societies to provide high-speed connectivity everywhere – not just in cities and urban areas – to enable new digital services, digitalization of industries and innovation for economy and society to the benefit of the whole country. This project is key for the further digitalization of Ireland.”

Additional information

Nokia holds #1 position in next-generation PON (XGS-PON) worldwide (Dell’Oro 1Q2020)

Nokia has 26 XGS-PON and 300 GPON deployments worldwide

Nokia has 250+ cloud-ready customer deployments with its fiber access platforms, a unique solution with greater choice, flexibility and control to deploy SDN

Nokia products included in the projects: Nokia FX OLT, Nokia XGS-PON ONTs, management system and enhanced applications; 7750 Service Router, providing IP edge networking for the cloud era; and 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) to support next-generation DWDM multiservice, multilayer P-OTN transport

Nokia will deliver following services: Design, Testing, Integration, I&C, Project Management & CARE

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

About the National Broadband Plan (NBP)

The NBP network will be designed, built and operated by NBI, using a combination of State subsidy and commercial investment. The rollout area accounts for 23% of the population, in approximately 537,000 homes, farms, schools and businesses. The new network will cover 96% of the country’s land mass and will take five to seven years to complete, with the majority of premises passed with fibre within four years. Over 100,000 kilometres of fibre cable will be deployed to achieve this rollout. For more information on NBI see www.nbi.ie

