Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

 | Source: Nokia Oyj Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
9 December 2025 at 17:00 EET

Espoo, Finland – A total of 1 020 316 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the incentive plans as announced on 22 November 2024.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 149 246 864.

