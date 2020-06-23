QUEBEC CITY, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce it was awarded three (3) new projects in North America. These new contracts, totaling $5.8 M, will bring the Corporation’s project sales backlog to $35.9 M.



The City of Pearland, Texas, selected H 2 O Innovation as their membrane filtration system supplier for their new surface water treatment plant. The FiberFlexTM membrane filtration system will provide a net filtrate capacity of 10.2 MGD (38,611.1 m3/day) of potable water, treating the American Canal fed from the Brazos River. The system will receive pretreatment consisting of chlorine dioxide oxidation in the raw water pipeline, coagulation, flocculation and sedimentation and then prescreened with H 2 O Innovation supplied screen filters. “Winning this project increases our footprint and commitment in Texas, a strategic market for H 2 O Innovation. Our commercialization of the first open platform system, or as we call it, FiberFlexTM, has not only been successful and accepted, but is now the norm and preferred. We feel like we have gone beyond the gold standard”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO of H 2 O Innovation.

H 2 O Innovation was also awarded a contract to design, build, deliver and commission a containerized reverse osmosis (“RO”) system as part of the City of Santa Monica’s Sustainable Water Infrastructure Project (SWIP), in California. The RO system will treat a combination of stormwater/urban runoff and brackish groundwater at the Santa Monica Urban Runoff Recycling Facility (SMURRF) to produce up to 0.5 MGD (1,892.7 m3/day). The final product, as part of the City’s SWIP, will be blended with other waters for groundwater recharge and indirect potable reuse. This is the second project H 2 O Innovation has signed with the City of Santa Monica (CA) for their SWIP program.

“We have focused on reuse since the early 2000’s with a 5.0 MGD (18,927 m3/day) RO system at the Terminal Island Water Reclamation Plant Advanced Water Treatment Facility (Los Angeles Sanitation), one of the first membrane filtration RO plants built for indirect potable reuse. With these two projects in California, we will keep the same focus and strive for the same success”, added David Faber, Vice President – Capital Project Sales of H 2 O Innovation.

The third project is for the Ministry of Transportation of Quebec (MTQ), as they are replacing the infrastructure at an existing highway rest stop located in Lavaltrie. The membrane bioreactor (“MBR”) will be installed in a new service building and will include LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) requirements, and as a result the MBR permeate is being recycled for toilet flushing.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water & wastewater projects, and aftermarket services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.