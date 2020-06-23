TORONTO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Formerly Franchise Holdings International Ltd)., (OTCQB: FNHI) (or the “Company”) has announced that its Chinese manufacturing facility has completed a move to a larger facility, offering Worksport more factory space, room for additional growth as well better access to materials and close proximity to major transportation lines. Worksport manufactures technologically innovative tonneau covers for the international light truck market.



In addition, the Chinese facility has nearly completed a project, initiated in Q4 2019, that will result in revamped, advanced tooling, which will improve tolerances and design not only for current Worksport components but also for its newest line up of product offerings. Worksport has created three new technologically advanced light truck tonneau covers that will soon be marketed in the U.S., the Company’s primary market.

“We have invested immensely in our foundation and have come a long way. We are building towards strong, sustainable growth,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “After protecting our intellectual property, we then created remarkable new product designs to service market demand, which is extensive and rapidly growing, in both branded and private label products.”

The factory recently shipped 500 tonneau covers to Worksport and is working on catching up with an order backlog of nearly 2,500 units, Rossi said. “Following on our outstanding year-end in which great progress was made in our private label sector, this year is being devoted primarily to expanding Worksport-branded tonneau covers. We are making significant inroads in the U.S., now that we have secured the rights to our name and logo, and can operate freely there, with protection for our valuable intellectual property.”

As previously announced, Worksport’s other projects include its name and stock symbol change (from FNHI to presumed WKSP), quarterly report, new website, media assets, a public offering, sales & supply chain, new IP assets and the much-anticipated TerraVis, Worksport’s unique mobile panel and solar generator system for light trucks. “This is the year it all comes together for Worksport,” Rossi said. “It has taken planning, hard work and a vision for the company that is intended to reach long-anticipated goals for growth and profitability.”

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd., an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com. Currently listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “FNHI.”

