23 June 2020

Exchange Notice 23 June 2020

Delisting and redemption of Bull & Bear certificates

Due to corporate action relating to Outotec and Metso, Nordea will redeem and delist 18 certificates according to below. The instruments will be delisted and 2020-06-29 will be last trading day (Slutdag) in accordance to the terms and conditions of the respective instruments. Holders of redeemed certificates will receive cash payment (Slutlikvid) which will be calculated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant certificates and paid out no later than 10 days after 2020-06-29.

Certificates issued under the Nordea Bank AB (publ) Base Prospectus dated 6 October 2011 are redeemed. It is hereby announced that Slutdag will be 29 June 2020.

Certificates issued under the Nordea Bank AB (publ) and Nordea Bank Finland Abp Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2015 are redeemed. It is hereby announced that Slutdag will be 29 June 2020.

Certificates issued under the Nordea Bank AB (publ) and Nordea Bank Finland Plc Base Prospectus dated 15 June 2016 are redeemed. It is hereby announced that Slutdag will be 29 June 2020.

Certificates issued under the Nordea Bank AB (publ) Base Prospectus dated 15 June 2017 are redeemed. It is hereby announced that Slutdag will be 29 June 2020.

Certificates issued under the Nordea Bank Abp Base Prospectus dated 18 December 2018 are redeemed. It is hereby announced that Slutdag will be 29 June 2020.

Certificates issued under the Nordea Bank Abp Base Prospectus dated 18 December 2019 are redeemed. It is hereby announced that Slutdag will be 29 June 2020.

Please see below for an exhaustive list of certificates which will be redeemed and delisted.

Further information can be found on Nordea Markets webpagewww.nordeamarkets.com
For certificates distributed by Nordnet Bank, please see www.nordnet.se

Instrument NDA Isin
BEAR OTE X3 NF1 FI4000215280
BEAR OTE NF FI4000042957
BEAR OTE X1 NF1 FI4000318878
BEAR OTE X1 NORDNET F FI4000253513
BEAR OTE X2 NF FI4000318886
BEAR OTE X2 NORDNET F FI4000253521
BEAR OTE X2 NORDNET F1 FI4000365994
BEAR OTE X3 NORDNET F FI4000253539
BEAR OTE X3 NORDNET F1 FI4000366018
BULL OTE X2 NF FI4000318860
BULL OTE X2 NORDNET F FI4000253349
BULL OTE X2 NORDNET F1 FI4000365986
BULL OTE X3 NORDNET F1 FI4000366000
BEARMEOX1NF FI4000318647
BEARMEOX2NF FI4000318654
BEARMEOX3NF FI4000318662
BULLMEOX2NF FI4000318639
BULLMEOX3NF FI4000318621