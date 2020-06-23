23 June 2020

Exchange Notice 23 June 2020

Delisting and redemption of Bull & Bear certificates

Due to corporate action relating to Outotec and Metso, Nordea will redeem and delist 18 certificates according to below. The instruments will be delisted and 2020-06-29 will be last trading day (Slutdag) in accordance to the terms and conditions of the respective instruments. Holders of redeemed certificates will receive cash payment (Slutlikvid) which will be calculated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant certificates and paid out no later than 10 days after 2020-06-29.

Certificates issued under the Nordea Bank AB (publ) Base Prospectus dated 6 October 2011 are redeemed. It is hereby announced that Slutdag will be 29 June 2020.

Certificates issued under the Nordea Bank AB (publ) and Nordea Bank Finland Abp Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2015 are redeemed. It is hereby announced that Slutdag will be 29 June 2020.

Certificates issued under the Nordea Bank AB (publ) and Nordea Bank Finland Plc Base Prospectus dated 15 June 2016 are redeemed. It is hereby announced that Slutdag will be 29 June 2020.

Certificates issued under the Nordea Bank AB (publ) Base Prospectus dated 15 June 2017 are redeemed. It is hereby announced that Slutdag will be 29 June 2020.

Certificates issued under the Nordea Bank Abp Base Prospectus dated 18 December 2018 are redeemed. It is hereby announced that Slutdag will be 29 June 2020.

Certificates issued under the Nordea Bank Abp Base Prospectus dated 18 December 2019 are redeemed. It is hereby announced that Slutdag will be 29 June 2020.

Please see below for an exhaustive list of certificates which will be redeemed and delisted.

Further information can be found on Nordea Markets webpage www.nordeamarkets.com

For certificates distributed by Nordnet Bank, please see www.nordnet.se